Katherine Young Whitledge
Henderson - Katherine Young Whitledge, 92 passed away September 19. 2020 at her home. She was born in Henderson to the late Yeaman and Clara (Keach) Griffin.
Katherine was a beautician in Henderson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Whitledge and her stepson Melvin Hoyt (Toni).
She is survived by her son Charles Darryl Whitledge (Connie); her brother Yeaman Lee Griffin (Carolyn); her grandchildren Shelby Alan Whitledge, Shay Whitledge and Tracy Burns; her caretaker and former daughter in Law Debbie Taylor (Keven); 7 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren, 4 Step Great grandchildren and 4 Nieces.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday September 24, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be Thursday 11:00 AM until service at the funeral home. Rev. Kenny Noblett will officiate.
.