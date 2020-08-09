Kathryn Bentley
Spottsville, KY - Kathryn May "Kathy" Bentley 63 of Spottsville, KY passed away August 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on January 23, 1957 in Henderson County Kentucky to Roy (RT) and Wanda Martin Smith.
She retired from the Henderson County Health Department, where she was blessed to meet and work with some sweet and dear friends.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. She enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, motorcycle riding. Kathy loved her daughters, grandkids great grandkids and her husband with all her heart, she loved seeing smiles on their faces.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Roy T. (RT) Smith; mother, Wanda Martin Smith; sister, Brenda Griffin; son in law, Tony Ricketts.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Joe Bentley of Spottsville, KY; two daughters, Michelle Schmitz (Mark) of Kissimmee, FL and Wendy Bean of Reed, KY; granddaughters, Kelsie Hall (Dean), Jade Weber (Thomas), Maylee Bean and Johnna Bean; great granddaughters, Kylie and Harper Hall; four sisters, Sheila Basham (Richard) of Spottsville, KY, Sharon Ganno (Tom) of Henderson, KY, Darlene Cummings (Darrel) of Geneva, KY, Laura Spencer of Henderson KY; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Richard "Butch" Pfingston will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Richard Basham, Jamie (Bubba) Harris, L. T. Morse, Bobby Mayes, Dennis Yancy and Barry Buckman.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.
A special thanks to her nurse, Lindsay for taking such good care of Kathy.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.