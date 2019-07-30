|
Kathy Givens
Robards, Kentucky - Kathy Givens, 75, of Robards, passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
She was born in Henderson on February 26, 1944 to the late Pete and Carolyn White.
Kathy was a lifelong member of Robards Christian Church where she was a song director. She taught in the Henderson County School system for many years as well as being the Youth Service Center Director and cheer coach for South Middle School. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, watching baseball and being outdoors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George B. Givens, Jr.
Survivors include her 2 children Sam Givens, Kate Martin (Robin), 1 brother Norris White, 5 grandchildren Haylie Givens, Seth Givens, Emma Martin, Meghan Campbell (Jason), Ashlyn Dailey (Chas), several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson.
Minister Amy Cates and Bro. Rick O'Daniel will officiate.
Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Robards.
Visitation will be Tuesday 4-8PM and Wednesday 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ian Pitt, Skip Patterson, Sam Elliot, Colton Evans, Koby Reed and Will Steiner. Honorary pallbearers will be the 2019 Henderson County Baseball Team and Coaches.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Robards Christian Church or Henderson County Baseball Team.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 30, 2019