Kathy Sue (Nixon) Thomas
Henderson - Kathy Sue (Nixon) Thomas, 60, of Henderson, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson after a 20 year battle with cancer.
She was born in Morganfield, KY on March 5, 1960 to the late Michael Nixon, Sr. and Sue (Brinkley) Nixon.
Kathy worked at Sights Denim Systems, Inc. in Henderson. She was a well-rounded homemaker and enjoyed cooking, quilting, and spending time with family. She loved many outdoor activities, such as gardening, camping, riding ATVs, and watching drag races. She served as secretary of the Mustang Mafia Car Club and the first lady of Stang Addiction.
In addition to her father, Michael Nixon, Sr., she was preceded in death by her sister, Vicky McAtee.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Greg Thomas; mother, Sue Nixon; children, Kelli Franks (Morgan) of Henderson, Timmy Givens (Shelly) of Henderson and Derrick Thomas (Cheyanna) of Henderson; siblings, Sharon Nixon of Morganfield and Michael Nixon, Jr. of Henderson; six grandchildren, Katelyn, Gracie, Kailyn, Nolan, Cameron and Zoe; one great grandchild, Chaselyn.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20th from 1-4 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Services will be private with Bro. Gary Ashby officiating.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Jude.
