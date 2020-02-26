|
|
Kathy Watson
Onton, Kentucky - Kathy Jane Watson, 70, of Onton, passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was born in Evansville on June 27, 1949 to the late Benjamin and Kathryn (Tyler) Dunville.
Kathy retired from Regional Medical Center after 30 years working as a registered nurse. She was a member of Slaughter's Baptist Church. Kathy loved her family dearly and had a passion for caring for people and helping others around her.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years Lowell Watson, son Ethan Watson and wife Annette of Hopkinsville, 3 siblings Benjie Dunville and wife Janet of Marion, Illinois, Diann Yusufji and husband Akhtar of Henderson, Ty Dunville of Onton, 2 grandchildren Allison and Meredith Watson and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday February 29, 2020 at Slaughter's Baptist Church. Bro. Brad Tucker will officiate.
Burial will be in Onton Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday 4-8PM at Slaughter's Baptist Church and Saturday 9:00 AM until service time at the church.
Pallbearers will be Brennan Dunville, Kyle Tavares, Zachary Rhea, Christian Armstrong, Patrick Carlisle and Jimmy Blanford.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice or Gideon's International.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020