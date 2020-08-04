Katie Lurlene Cannon Richardson
Henderson, KY - Katie Lurlene Cannon Richardson, age 92, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 3:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Twin Rivers Nursing Home in Owensboro, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arlie and Lonie Cannon, and her husband Marvin Richardson.
Katie was a strong, hardworking, independent woman that had a big heart. She was always willing to help those in need; and had her eye out for the underdog. She loved children and enjoyed babysitting for many years. She traveled to almost every state in the country. Katie was known for her encouraging words. Her family fondly remembers this special quote: "You can do and be anything you want as long as you set your mind to it."
Survivors include her son Rick Richardson and his wife Connie of Henderson, KY; daughter Marlene Stanley of Atlanta, GA; 2 grandchildren Kelli Richardson and Ellie Stanley; and 3 great-grandchildren: Kayleann Johns, Ethan Johns, and Jordan Johns.
Relatives and friends are invited to Katie's Life Celebration from 1:00 p.m. until the service time on Sunday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
