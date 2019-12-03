Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Katrina Shirel
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Katrina "Jeannie" Shirel


1953 - 2019
Katrina "Jeannie" Shirel Obituary
Katrina "Jeannie" Shirel

Morganfield - Katrina "Jeannie" Shirel, age 66 of Morganfield, KY passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, IN. She was born October 30, 1953 to the late J.W. and Kathleen Hite in Morganfield. Jeannie was an RN for over 30 years retiring from Henderson County Methodist Hospital in 2009. She was an avid UK basketball fan, she loved horses, and liked to country western dance. Jeannie's hobbies were cross-stitching and jewelry making. She was a 1971 graduate of Union County High School and a Henderson Community College graduate in 1973. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Jo Hite. Survivors include husband Tom Shirel of Sturgis, KY; 2 Sons Joe Thompson (Christan Hayden) of Owensboro, KY and John Thompson (Emily Brooks) of Morganfield, KY; Granddaughter Elena Thompson of Morganfield, KY; Sister Becky Hogan of Morganfield, KY; 2 Brothers Bill Hite of Morganfield, KY and Jim Hite of Colorado; several Nieces and Nephews. The service will be 10AM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. The burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown. The visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and 8AM until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11, 2019
