|
|
Kaycee Jo Burrough
Henderson, Kentucky
Kaycee Jo Burrough, 46, of Henderson, passed away Sunday April 21, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was born in Henderson on March 27, 1973 to Judy and Jerry Burrough.
Kaycee was a Social Service Clinician for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. She was a member of the Henderson Church of Christ, a Kentucky Colonel and an avid UK fan.
She was preceded in death by Grandparents Kenneth Dockery, Virginia and Billy Burrough, Aunt Patricia Bland and Uncle Keith Dockery.
Survivors include her parents Judy and Jerry Burrough of Henderson, grandmother Juanita Dockery of Henderson, brother Tommy Burrough and wife Sarah of McLean County, 3 nieces Emily, Alyssa Belle and Lily.
Services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with Bro. Rick O'Daniel and David Salisbury officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Tuesday 1-8PM and Wednesday 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kolby O'Daniel, Colton Evans, Keegan O'Daniel, Kelsey O'Daniel, Ethan Evans and Sierra Evans.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Henderson Church of Christ Building Fund or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 23, 2019