|
|
Kelly Basil Hooper
Paducah, KY, formerly of Smith Mills, KY - Kelly Basil Hooper, 54, of Paducah, Kentucky, formerly of Smith Mills, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Kelly was a meteorologist with the National Weather Service for 30 years. He was proud to serve as an Incident Meteorologist dispatched to many wildfires and natural disasters around the country and internationally. Kelly was decorated for his many achievements throughout his career including the National Cline Award and the Regional Excellence Award. Above all, his greatest passion was being with and caring for his family. Kelly was a beloved husband, dad, papa, son, brother, uncle, and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Marlene Sauer Hooper, who passed away August 26, 2010; and an infant brother, Christopher Keith Hooper.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Debbie Dubrock Hooper; his children, Dr. Perry Hooper of Indianapolis, Indiana, Katherine Hooper Beals and her husband, Matt, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jason Mardis and his wife, Shianna, of Benton, Kentucky, and Austin Mardis and his wife, Tracey, of Mayfield, Kentucky; his father, Larry Basil Hooper of Smith Mills, Kentucky; one brother, Larry Gregory Hooper and his wife, Leigh Ann, of Smith Mills, Kentucky; one sister, Emily Susan Hooper Hurt and her husband, Mark "Sonny" Hurt, of Smith Mills, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Jalynn Mardis and Kasyn Mardis; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home, 604 Center Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Pallbearers will be Jason Mardis, Austin Mardis, Matt Beals, Timothy Southard, Sonny Hurt, Shane Luecke, and Bruce Turnbow.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 15, 2019