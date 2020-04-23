|
|
Kenneth Austin Dennis
Henderson, Kentucky - Kenneth Austin Dennis, 73, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Methodist Health in Henderson, Kentucky.
He was a resident of Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation where he was well liked and had many friends.
He was born to the late Austin E. Dennis and Iva Hargis Dennis. Kenneth was a 1964 graduate of Henderson City High School.
Survivors include his uncle and aunt, Harold and Lucy Hargis of Henderson, Kentucky; his aunt, Lois Green of Henderson, Kentucky; and many cousins.
Private services will be held.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020