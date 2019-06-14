|
Kenneth Dale Short
Robards - Kenneth Dale Short, age 77, of Robards passed away Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Unit in Henderson.
He was born in Henderson County on December 21st, 1941 to Edith Earlene Short Roberts and the late Joseph William Short. Kenny attended Henderson High School. He was a millwright in Carpenters' Local Union 224 where he mentored many local millwrights who respected his skills and valued his friendship. He belonged to the Moose Lodge 732 where he loved playing cards and telling stories. He served in the artillery division in the U.S. Army and was recognized as a sharpshooter. Kenny was a member of the Poole Missionary Baptist Church and loved portraying a Wise Man in the Christmas plays. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing, especially with his lifelong friend, Sterling.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather Elbert Owen Roberts Jr., his mother-in-law Rheanell Stone, sister Wanda Jo Knepper, daughter Karen Short, and son-in-law Phil Gibbs.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Deanne Short, two daughters, Lisa Short and Emily Gibbs, his mother Edith Earlene Roberts, his sisters, Rita Sampson and Elaine Roberts, and his four grandchildren, Issac Gibbs, Olivia Short, John Short, and Abigail Short.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15th, 12:45 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home with Pastor David Mabrey officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial at Fernwood following ceremony.
To know Kenny (KY, Shorty, Shortman) was to love him.
Published in The Gleaner on June 14, 2019