Kenneth E. Wallace
Henderson, KY - Kenneth E. Wallace of Henderson, KY passed away at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.
He was born August 06, 1941 in Henderson, KY to the late George and Katherine Wallace.
Kenneth was of Baptist Faith. He retired from the City of Henderson Police Department after 22 ½ years and after retirement worked several years for the Henderson County Sheriff's Department. He was a licensed auctioneer. He was a lifetime member of FOP Lodge #9 and was a member of Henderson Moose Lodge #732, where he held the office of Governor of the lodge. Enjoyed traveling and could always be found in his garage enjoying his many friends. The children would come by needing a bicycle repairs, something to drink and his famous snow cones. He was known to the children as Mr. Kenny.
In addition to his parents he was he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Joe Wallace.
He is survived by his wife; Vickie Lynn (Risley) Wallace for 38 ½ years , they were always together in work and play. Children; Kristi Wallace of Locust Grove, GA and Kimberly Wallace, Grandson; Michael Vanover, Granddaughter; Skylar Wallace, Sister-in-law Nancy Patton of Sevierville, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, 2:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Bro. Bill Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be Thursday 10:00 AM -2:00 PM. Entombment will be at Fernwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Todd Norman, Mike Risley, Neil Wallace, Mike Patton, Kristi Wallace and Chris Nally. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ernest Green, Danny Sandefer, Larry Owens, Randy Steele and Ralph Wallace.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice and American Lung Association
