|
|
|
Kenneth Hinton
Henderson, KY
Kenneth Hinton, age 93 died Monday 2/11/19. He was owner of Hinton's Auto Body Repair for many years. He was a deacon at Advanced Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife Virginia. Survivors: 2 daughters Cheryl Lovin & Lisa Pittman both of Henderson; 5 gran and 18 great grandchildren; brother Darrell Hinton of Sturgis; sister Linda Sayles of Grangertown, KY. Funeral is 1:00 pm Thursday 2/14/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis. Visitation is 10 Am until service time Thursday at the funeral Home. Burial in Pythian Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More