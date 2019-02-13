Resources
Henderson, KY

Kenneth Hinton, age 93 died Monday 2/11/19. He was owner of Hinton's Auto Body Repair for many years. He was a deacon at Advanced Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife Virginia. Survivors: 2 daughters Cheryl Lovin & Lisa Pittman both of Henderson; 5 gran and 18 great grandchildren; brother Darrell Hinton of Sturgis; sister Linda Sayles of Grangertown, KY. Funeral is 1:00 pm Thursday 2/14/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis. Visitation is 10 Am until service time Thursday at the funeral Home. Burial in Pythian Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 13, 2019
