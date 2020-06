Kenneth J. BuckmanHenderson - Kenneth J. Buckman, age 75 of Henderson, KY died Tuesday 6/9/2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born Dec 21, 1944 in Morganfield, KY to Joe & Virginia Evelyn Buckman. He was a graduate of St. Vincent Academy. He was a retired automobile mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers Gary & Wayne Buckman; 3 sisters Tammy Gray, Vicky Buckman, & Darlene Vanover.. Survivors include 2 sons Kenneth J. Buckman, Jr. of Henderson, KY & William Charles Buckman of Henderson, KY; 3 sisters Deborah Brown of Henderson, KY, Diane Alvey of Morganfield, KY & Paula Littlepage of Henderson, KY; 1 brotherRicky Buckman of Morganfield, KY; 4 Grandchildren. Private family service will be at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com