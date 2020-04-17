|
Kenneth "Kenny" Lloyd Cowan
Dillsboro, IN - Kenneth "Kenny" Lloyd Cowan, 71, of Dillsboro, IN passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Ripley Crossing, Milan, Indiana. He was born Friday, March 11, 1949 in Niagara, KY, the youngest child of Paul and Nellie (Todd) Cowan. He married Laura "Diane" Davis on September 25, 1967 and she survives. Kenny had worked at Aurora Casket Company and also was an over the road truck driver. He retired from Pri Pak. He loved playing bluegrass and country music with his friends and family, but his main joy in life was his grandchildren. Kenny is survived by his wife Diane of 52 years, sons Paul Cowan and Keith (Marina) Cowan, both of Dillsboro and one daughter Shawna (Tim) Beck of Batesville; 2 sisters, Imogene (Gill) Thomas of Henderson, KY and Barbara (Adrion) Willis of Petersburg, IN; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of friends. He was preceded ind death by his parents, 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Services were held at Filter-DeVries-Moore Funeral Home in Dillsboro, IN. on March 30, 2020. Online condolences may be made to www.filterdevriesmoore.com
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020