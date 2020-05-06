|
Kenny Knight
Henderson - Lilburn Kenneth Knight, 85 of Henderson, KY passed away Monday May 4, 2020 at Henderson Nursing and Rehab. He was born in Todd County, KY on October 4, 1934 to the late Timothy and Dolly B. (Owen) Knight. Kenny was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and had retired from Cresline Plastics in Henderson. He had also served in the National Guard and was an avid UK fan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife; Martha Ann (Overfield) Knight, a brother; Jewell Knight, a sister; Polly Skaggs Moore and 2 step sisters; Pauline Hall and Ruby Damron. Kenny is survived by 3 children; Debbie (Kerry) Winstead of Dixon, KY, Terri Knight of Henderson, KY and Diane Knight Parrish of Gainesville, FL. 4 Grandchildren; April Winstead Ramsey, Lora Lee Winstead Robey, Natalie Parrish and Drew Parrish and 8 Greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Because of Covid-19 restrictions services will be private. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson. Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements. Online condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
