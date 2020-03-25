|
|
Kent "Pokey" Powell Moore
Henderson, KY - Kent "Pokey" Powell Moore, age 63, of Henderson, KY, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home.
Pokey had the privilege to grow up on 180-acre farm. He was such a family man. He was an only child; adopted and raised by his grandparents. He built a beautiful log home for his family. He enjoyed watching his Kentucky Wildcat basketball and he was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and enjoyed riding. He was so smart, knew anything, and taught his girls everything. Pokey loved listening to the blues, especially Stevey Ray Vaughn and a local friend, Tim Austin. He always had a way with his wits and humor to put a smile on your face. He was so strong, had a heart of gold, and overall was just a good man.
Pokey was preceded in death by his father Leo Gager and his grandparents Thomas P. and Leona A. Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years Debra Moore of Henderson, KY; daughters Michelle Love of Henderson, KY and Megan McKain of Evansville, IN; mother Mary Ann Hungate and her husband Paul of Robards, KY; and one granddaughter Madison McKain.
All services will be private. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Henderson Humane Society, 203 Drury Lane, Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020