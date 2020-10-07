1/1
Kevin Dewayne Whitman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Dewayne Whitman

Evansville, IN - Kevin Dewayne Whitman, age 57, of Evansville, IN, formerly of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:54 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harlan and Marilyn Whitman, wife Deborah Whitman, one brother Jeffrey Whitman, and two granddaughters Maleeya Todd and Kaylee Stone.

Kevin was a truck driver for D & G Inc. Trucking Company for many years. He enjoyed spending his free time working on cars.

Survivors include two daughters Brandi Whitman of Princeton, IN and Brittany Douglas and her husband Joshua of Henderson, KY; step-mother Barbara Whitman of Henderson, KY; one sister Bridgett Todd of Henderson, KY; two brothers Tom Beckett and Brian Whitman both of Henderson, KY; 6 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Kevin's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the funeral home with Brother Brian Whitman officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Baskett Cemetery in Baskett, KY.

Due to Gov. Beshear's mandate, masks are required prior to entry with limited seating per Covid-19 regulations.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved