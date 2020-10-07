Kevin Dewayne Whitman
Evansville, IN - Kevin Dewayne Whitman, age 57, of Evansville, IN, formerly of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:54 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harlan and Marilyn Whitman, wife Deborah Whitman, one brother Jeffrey Whitman, and two granddaughters Maleeya Todd and Kaylee Stone.
Kevin was a truck driver for D & G Inc. Trucking Company for many years. He enjoyed spending his free time working on cars.
Survivors include two daughters Brandi Whitman of Princeton, IN and Brittany Douglas and her husband Joshua of Henderson, KY; step-mother Barbara Whitman of Henderson, KY; one sister Bridgett Todd of Henderson, KY; two brothers Tom Beckett and Brian Whitman both of Henderson, KY; 6 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Kevin's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the funeral home with Brother Brian Whitman officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Baskett Cemetery in Baskett, KY.
Due to Gov. Beshear's mandate, masks are required prior to entry with limited seating per Covid-19 regulations.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home
