Kim Bruce
Kim Bruce

Greenville - Kim Bruce, 60, of Greenville, KY formerly of Harrisburg, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 24, 1960 in Evansville, IN to the late James and Rosalee Fark. Kim enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Tommy Brown, James Fark, Keith Fark, Heath Fark, and Wayne Bruce; one sister, Pam Bruce; and three grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Joe Bruce of Greenville; four sons, Christopher Davenport of Murphysboro, IL, Justin Bruce (Nancy) of Greenville, Joseph Bruce (Shawntah) of Central City and Dakota Bruce of Greenville; two sisters, Sheila Bruce of McLeansboro, IL and Brenda Patterson (Allen) of Poole, KY; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kaiden, Hayden, Kaylee, Kolson, Sabashtin, Regis, and Khloe; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Services will be officiated by Rev. Jeff Burke. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, Owensboro is in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kim Bruce Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.

Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory - Owensboro
3009 FREDERICA ST
Owensboro, KY 42301
(270) 683-5377
