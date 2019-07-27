Services
Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2782
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Storey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Gregory Storey

Kirk Gregory Storey Obituary
Kirk Gregory Storey

Henderson, KY - Kirk Gregory Storey, age 60, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 5:02 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 the Lucy Smith King Care Center.

Kirk was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. He had many jobs including sales, landscaping, and food service; the latter leading to ownership of a restaurant in downtown Evansville. Kirk was proud of his landscaping work at Cross Pointe and Gateway and won an award for his landscaping design in front of The Old Post Office Evansville. Kirk retired from Henderson Lowe's after more than ten years of service.

In addition to his parents Melvin and Barbara Storey, Kirk was preceded in death by his sister Joni Storey.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Tammy Storey of Henderson, KY; son Joseph Storey of Newburgh, IN; daughter Jami Hall and her husband Timothy of Gallatin, TN; sister Kathi Briscoe and her husband Terry of Newburgh, IN; 4 grandchildren: Allena Jo, Ira, Seph, and Cole.

Relatives and friends are invited to Kirk's Life Celebration from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Mike Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Henderson Humane Society, 203 Drury Lane, Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 27, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
