Lacy Gilmore

Henderson, KY - Lacy Dale Gilmore, 31, of Henderson, KY passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Owensboro Health.



Lacy was born July 14, 1989 in Evansville, IN to Steve and Rita Gilmore. She is a KY organ donor.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her three children, London Gilmore, Roman Gilmore, Karsen Gilmore; paternal grandmother, Anna Gilmore; one brother, Kenneth Stallard of Henderson, one sister, Leah Arnett (Jason) of Henderson; nephews, Preston Gilmore, Jace Wilson and niece, Arabella Arnett.



A memorial service will be planned at later date.



Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.









