Lana Sue Dossett
Evansville - Lana Sue Dossett, age 75, of Evansville, IN, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home.
Lana worked as a nurse's aide for many years at long term care facilities. She was a woman who loved helping others and was gratified to be able to do it every day. Lana was a talented crafter; knitting, crocheting, and doing ceramics were a few of her favorites.
Lana was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ruby Ramming. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Larry Dossett and her daughter Kelly Green both of Evansville, IN.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. to be followed by a time of fellowship in the parish hall.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 3, 2019