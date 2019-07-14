|
|
Lane Allen Fedors
Henderson, Kentucky - Lane Allen Fedors, 56, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the care of St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He was born September 19, 1962, in Hampton, Virginia, to Peter Fedors and Nancy O'Nan Fedors. Lane was a 1980 graduate of Henderson County High School. He was nominated to the Air Force Academy and enlisted in 1981. Words alone are simply not enough to express how genuinely good of a person he was. Lane had an infectious laugh and the special gift of making anyone smile with his impeccable sense of humor. Lane loved music and made sure he always had a radio by his side. He was kind, caring, always possessed positivity no matter what challenges he faced in his life, and was loved immensely by anyone that was lucky to know him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Fedors; his grandparents, James and Ruby Gibson O'Nan and William and Anastazia Fedors; and his brother, Shane O'Nan Fedors.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy O'Nan Fedors; his sister, Laurie Fedors Berry; his niece, Nancy Berry; uncle, Bob O'Nan; aunts, Charlotte Powell O'Nan and Hattie Kavanaugh O'Nan; and many wonderful cousins.
Eternal thanks to all of the caring nurses and staff at the St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center for their abundant love and support.
Lane will be entombed beside his father, Pete, in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Lane's friend, Larry Gibson, will officiate. Full military rites will be performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 14, 2019