Rev. Larry Reid Allen



Henderson, KY



Rev. Larry Reid Allen, age 73, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, IN.



Rev. Allen spent 40 years as a health care manager. He retired early to follow the family tradition of pastoring. He pastored Nazarene Churches in Maryville, MO, Liberty, MO, Bristow, OK, Hopkinsville, KY, and Wesleyan Church in Norwood, OH.



He was preceded in death by his parents Jimmie and Mildred Allen, 1 brother Jimmie Allen, Jr., and 1 sister Vada Davison.



Rev. Allen is survived by his wife of 29 years Cathy Allen of Henderson, KY; his children: Stephanie Allen of Vermont, Scott E. Allen of Kentucky, Kyle Allen, Aric Allen of California; his step-children: Cathy Garriga of Alabama, Connie Goldstein of Ohio, Paul Moses of Nebraska; 1 sister Lue Anna Hellyer of Kansas; and 14 grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to Rev. Larry Allen's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at United Church of the Nazarene, Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the church with Rev. Keith Griffin officiating. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mansfield Cemetery in Mansfield, IL.



If you wish, a donation may be made in lieu of flowers to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, 17001 Prairie Star Pkwy # 100, Lenexa, KS 66220.



Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 28, 2019