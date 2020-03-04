|
Larry "Elbows" Bolds
Uniontown - Larry "Elbows" Bolds, age 72 of Uniontown, KY passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Union County. He was a retired coal miner working out of Hamilton Camp II. Larry was a US Navy Veteran and was a lifetime member of the Uniontown VFW "5488. He enjoyed working in his yard, listening to music, and especially spending time with grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Toby and Marguerite Clements Bolds; brother, Jerry W. Bolds; grandson, Landon Rust. Survivors include: companion of 40 years Jenny Lou Rust of Uniontown, KY; 3 Daughters Jennifer Lovell and husband Jeremy of Morganfield, KY, Amanda Girten and husband Dennis of Uniontown, KY, and Sara Elder and husband Jarrod of Uniontown, KY; 1step-sonBubby Rust & Wife Jennifer of Henderson, KY; 1 step daughter Gayle & husband Joby Smith of Uniontown, KY; 1 Sister Phyllis Collins and husband Jerry of Marion, KY; 3 Brothers Allen Bolds of Morganfield, KY, Dwight Bolds of Harrisburg, IL, and Timothy Bolds of Uniontown, KY; 9 Grandchildren;6 Great Grandchildren. The visitation will be 4-8PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. The memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020