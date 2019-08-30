|
|
Larry "Fred" Cargill
Henderson - Larry "Fred" Allen Cargill, 59, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home.
He was born in Evansville on September 9, 1959 to the late Davis and Margaret Cargill. He was a factory worker at Indiana Tube. He was a very loving father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Cargill.
He is survived by his fiancée, Gayle Gross; children, Lindsay Cargill and Laura Cargill; stepchildren, Holly Linney and Melanie Baird; six sisters, Sharon, Delana, Sandy, Louise, Jackie and Mary; three grandchildren, Jake Cargill-Rosenbarger, Kaitlyn Linney and Alex Baird; and one great-grandchild, Sloan Kassinger.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Rev. Van Ashton officiating. Burial will be at Locust Hill in Evansville.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 30 and from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Linney, Jason Parrish, Will Baird, Eugene Linney, Kevin Walter, Paul Foronda, Robert "Chappy" Vessels and Brian Kassinger.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 30, 2019