Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Cargill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry "Fred" Cargill


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry "Fred" Cargill Obituary
Larry "Fred" Cargill

Henderson - Larry "Fred" Allen Cargill, 59, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home.

He was born in Evansville on September 9, 1959 to the late Davis and Margaret Cargill. He was a factory worker at Indiana Tube. He was a very loving father and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Cargill.

He is survived by his fiancée, Gayle Gross; children, Lindsay Cargill and Laura Cargill; stepchildren, Holly Linney and Melanie Baird; six sisters, Sharon, Delana, Sandy, Louise, Jackie and Mary; three grandchildren, Jake Cargill-Rosenbarger, Kaitlyn Linney and Alex Baird; and one great-grandchild, Sloan Kassinger.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Rev. Van Ashton officiating. Burial will be at Locust Hill in Evansville.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 30 and from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Linney, Jason Parrish, Will Baird, Eugene Linney, Kevin Walter, Paul Foronda, Robert "Chappy" Vessels and Brian Kassinger.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now