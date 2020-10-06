Larry Cowan
Clay - Larry Gene Cowan, 79 of Clay passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Larry was born March 4, 1941 in Henderson to the late Ben and Dessie Jewell Cowan.
He was a coal miner and worked at P & M Mining and Peabody Coal. He was also the mayor of Clay for 17 years from 1977-1994 and he was a Kentucky Colonel.
He was a member of Webb Memorial United Methodist Church where he worked in the food pantry for many years.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2015.
Survivors include 2 sons Benny Bruce Cowan (Becky) of Clay and Perry Wade Cowan (Holly) of Hendersonville, TN 4 grandchildren Makayla Spindler, Connor, Lillian and Nolan Cowan.
Graveside services will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Oddfellows Cemetery in Clay. Visitation will be Friday 9:00 AM til 3:00 PM at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green St., Henderson, KY 42420 or Webster County Food Bank at Providence, 110 US Hwy 41A North, Providence, KY 42450.
