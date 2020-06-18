Our thoughts and prayers are with you all! Larry always made me smile when I went to Jones to see Andy. Prayers
Andy and Michele Wright
LARRY DALE COX
DICKSON, TN, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON, KY - Larry Dale Cox, 69, of Dickson, Tennessee, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was a Corporate Processing Engineer with Jones Plastic and Engineering in Louisville, Kentucky. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golf and Kentucky basketball. Larry had a big heart, loved making people smile, and pushed people to their limits to be better. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge in Stanley, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie W. Cox; two sisters, Patricia Ann Cox and Nancy Beasley; and two brothers, Gary Cox and David Cox.
Survivors include two daughters, Mesia Wedding and her husband, Kevin, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Leslie Walden of Boonville, Indiana; one sister, Sharon Webb of Burlington, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Dalton Taylor, Austen Taylor, Garrett Wedding, Addie Wedding, and Tyler Wedding; his longtime companion, Patricia Collins of Dickson, Tennessee, and her grandchildren who lived with them, Jaden Warren, Justin Proctor, and McKenzie Proctor; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Gary Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until noon Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to Marsha's Place or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Taylor, Austen Taylor, Garrett Wedding, Jaden Warren, Justin Proctor, and John Webb.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.