Larry Gene Courtney
Henderson - Larry Gene Courtney, age 71, of Cadiz, KY, formerly of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:21 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Shady Lawn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cadiz, KY.
Larry was a graduate of Henderson County High School. He retired from Gibbs Die Casting. He moved from Henderson in 2015 to enjoy a home at Barkley Lake. Larry loved BBQ cooking, camping, and fishing with his brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Janie Courtney and his sister Barbara Talley.
Larry is survived by his daughter April Denton of New Harmony, IN; his sister Eulah "Tootsie" Givens of Little Dixie, KY; and his brother Jimmy Courtney of Cadiz, KY.
Relatives and friends are invited to Larry's Life Celebration from 12:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home in Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
