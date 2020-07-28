Larry Joe Adams



Clay - Larry Joe Adams age 49 of Clay, KY died Saturday 7/25/2020 at his residence in Clay, KY. He was born October 31,1971 to Larry and Rebecca Norris Adams in Morganfield, KY. He was a member at First Christian Church in Sturgis, also the American Legion. He had been a home health nurse for many years. He was in US Marines & served in Desert Storm. His enjoyment was fishing. He was a 1989 graduate of Union County High School and received an Associate Degree from Madisonville Community College.He is preceded in death by his mother Rebecca Jean Norris Adams.Survivors include his wife of 24 years Abby Adams of Clay, KY.2 - Daughters Lera Adams & Chloe Adams of Clay, KY. A Son Oliver Adams of Clay, KY. His Father Larry L. Adams of Sturgis, KY.



2 - Sister's Tammy Terrance of Sturgis, KY,and Stacey Keeper of Henderson, KY.A brother Stephen Adams of Sturgis, KY.Nieces & Nephews.



Funeral will be 11 AM Thursday 7/30/20 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Rev. Rodney Raymond will officiate. Visitation will be 5PM-8PM on Wednesday 7/29/20 and 9AM until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis, KY.









