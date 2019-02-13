|
Larry Gene Martin
Smith Mills, KY
Larry Gene Martin, 66 of Smith Mills, KY, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.
Mr. Martin was born November 23, 1952 in Union County, KY to the late James and Virginia Martin. Larry enjoyed grilling out, playing pool and watching UK basketball games with his friends and family. He was "Uncle Larry" to many and his garage door was always open to UK fans. He worked for many years at West Ky Plastics and he retired from Morris Tool and Die.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a son, Larry Frank Martin and brother Donald Martin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Sue Martin; one daughter, Rebecca Rigdon of Smith Mills, KY; one grandson, Justin Rigdon of Smith Mills, KY; four brothers, James Martin and wife Louise of Evansville, IN, Frank Martin and wife Mary of Woodbridge, VA, Ralph Martin and wife Karen of Smith Mills, KY, Ricky Martin of Waverly, KY; two sisters, Vickie Patterson and husband Frank of Henderson, KY, Diane Shelton of Sebree, KY and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, 1:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home of Henderson with Rev. Nathan Whisnant officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Mills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Martin, Tracey Martin, Ricky Martin, Kurt Holland, Tony Evans and Mike Sauer.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, 2019 4:00-8:00PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home and Friday, February 15, 2019, 10:00 AM-1:00 PM.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 13, 2019