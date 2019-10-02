|
Larry Ray Taylor
Henderson - Larry Ray Taylor, 70 of Henderson passed away September 27, 2019 at his residence.
He was born August 7, 1949 in Henderson to the late John and Frankie Taylor.
He was of the Christian faith. Larry had been the Constable for the 3rd District from 1976-2008, member of the Moose Lodge #732, Lions Club, and Corydon Fire Dept.
He is survived by his son, Larry Taylor (Holly Haire); two sisters, Nancy Taylor and Betty Hayes (Steve) both of Evansville; brother, Jimmy Taylor (Terri Fox) of Henderson; one granddaughter, Courtney Taylor of Evansville; three great grandchildren; companion, Vicki Bean, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 7:00 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, October 4, 2019 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Moose Heart.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 2, 2019