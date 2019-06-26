|
|
Larry Townsend
Henderson - Larry Townsend 70, of Henderson, KY passed away at Lucy Smith King Care Center on Saturday June 22, 2019. He was a member of Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy in Henderson, KY. Survivors include his wife Lavada Townsend of Henderson, KY; 2 sons Larry and Jason Townsend both of Henderson, KY; 1 daughter Julie Capps of Henderson, KY; 2 step-sons Paul Payne of Henderson, KY and Tony Payne of Newburgh, IN; 2 step-daughters Susan Oldham of Henderson, KY and Maria Bullock of Ziegler, IL; 2 adopted children, William and Ashley Payne; 2 brothers Terry Townsend and Eddie Herdink both of Henderson, KY; 3 sisters Patty Elliston, Linda Sawyer, and Pam Brown all of Henderson, KY; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be a Memorial service at Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy in Henderson, KY on Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 11am-2pm with Pastor Greg Lindsey officiating. Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner on June 26, 2019