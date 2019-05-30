Larry Wayne Branson



Henderson, KY



Larry Wayne Branson age 69, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 8:41 p.m. May 27, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



Larry graduated from Holy Name High School. He retired as an electrician from Alcan Aluminum after 36 years of service where he was better known as, "Too Tall". Larry loved being outdoors; hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching UK Basketball, and NASCAR Racing.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents George Branson and Patricia Branson Tomlingson.



Larry is survived by: daughters, Kelly Branson Palmer and her husband Todd and Traci Branson Steele and her husband David; sister, Toni Liles and her husband Darrell all of Henderson, KY; brother, Troy Branson and his wife Kelli of Orlando, FL; three grandchildren, Chandler Marshall, Merrick Conkright and Amelia Steele; his dog Jess; nieces, nephews, and many friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to Larry's Life Celebration from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 and again on Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Tapp Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Larry McBride at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY.



Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.



A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Tapp Funeral Home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St., Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church 511 2nd St., and New Hope Animal Rescue 526 Atkinson St. all in Henderson, KY 42420.



Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home. Published in The Gleaner on May 30, 2019