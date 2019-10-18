|
Laura Deanna Higginson
Henderson - Laura Deanna Higginson, age 82, of Osprey, FL, previously of Henderson, KY passed away on October 15, 2019.
Laura was born in Princeton, KY on August 4, 1937 to Hiland and Flossie Boucher. She was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling the U.S. and internationally. Laura loved hosting holiday meals and spending time with her family. She had a great personality and loved meeting new people. She was an excellent ping pong player. She spent a lot of her time boating on KY Lake and was a member of the Venice Yacht Club in Florida.
In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her siblings Buford Boucher, Norma Dance, and Katherine Blane, and her son Gregory Higginson.
Laura is survived by her husband of 63 years Bud Higginson of Osprey, FL; son Gary Higginson of Henderson, KY; 2 grandchildren Gary Higginson and his wife Lauren and Michelle Williams and her husband Joshua; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Laura's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday and again on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Andrew Scheller officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Higginson, Mike Dance, Gary Higginson, Butch Harper, Joshua Williams, and Steve Dance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Greg Higginson Memorial Swimming Scholarship, PO Box 870343, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0343 and St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019