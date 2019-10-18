Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Higginson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Deanna Higginson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Deanna Higginson Obituary
Laura Deanna Higginson

Henderson - Laura Deanna Higginson, age 82, of Osprey, FL, previously of Henderson, KY passed away on October 15, 2019.

Laura was born in Princeton, KY on August 4, 1937 to Hiland and Flossie Boucher. She was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling the U.S. and internationally. Laura loved hosting holiday meals and spending time with her family. She had a great personality and loved meeting new people. She was an excellent ping pong player. She spent a lot of her time boating on KY Lake and was a member of the Venice Yacht Club in Florida.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her siblings Buford Boucher, Norma Dance, and Katherine Blane, and her son Gregory Higginson.

Laura is survived by her husband of 63 years Bud Higginson of Osprey, FL; son Gary Higginson of Henderson, KY; 2 grandchildren Gary Higginson and his wife Lauren and Michelle Williams and her husband Joshua; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Laura's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday and again on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Andrew Scheller officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Higginson, Mike Dance, Gary Higginson, Butch Harper, Joshua Williams, and Steve Dance.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Greg Higginson Memorial Swimming Scholarship, PO Box 870343, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0343 and St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now