Calhoun, KY - Laura Marie McDaniel, age 51, of Calhoun, KY, passed away at 12:21 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hill and Dorthy Pryor and her brother Ducky Wilson.

Laura is survived by her husband of 25 years Robert McDaniel of Calhoun, KY; 5 sons: Corey Goldsberry of Calhoun, KY, Chase Goldsberry of Henderson, KY, Jessie McDaniel of Owensboro, KY, Nick McDaniel of Evansville, IN, and Jon McDaniel-Davis of Owensboro, KY; mother Sandra Abney and her husband Bennie of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters: Michelle Eddmenson of Tennessee and Mary Mayes of Niagara, KY; 4 brothers: David Wilson of Waverly, KY, Danny Wilson of Niagara, KY, Patrick Abney and Bennie Abney both of Henderson, KY; several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Laura's Life Celebration from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
