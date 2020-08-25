Lavada Ashley Boone
Henderson, KY - Lavada Ashley Boone, age 95, of Henderson, KY, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Lavada was born on January 26, 1925, near Ready, KY. She attended Caneyville High School, where she met her future husband, Kenneth, shortly before he shipped out to Italy during WWII. Lavada was a long-time member of Henderson's First Baptist Church.
Lavada was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth K. Boone; great-grandson, David Luckett; brother, Shelba Ashley; and sister, Lucille Mudd.
Lavada is survived by her daughter, Pat Luckett and her husband, Tom, of Russellville, KY; sons: Tom Boone and his wife, Sandy, of Henderson, KY, Bruce Boone of Harrisburg, ILL, and Jeff Boone and his wife, Susan, of San Angelo, TX; grandchildren: Grant Luckett and his wife, Debbie, of Fort Thomas, Brent Luckett and his wife, Kizar, of Hendersonville, TN, Ashley Dillbeck and her husband, Chris, of Owensboro, KY, Erin Nase and her husband, Jason, of Louisville, KY, Brian Boone of San Angelo, TX, and Paige Boone of Lubbock, TX; seven great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lavada's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m until service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Layman Cemetery in Grayson County, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Henderson's First Baptist Church or Owensboro Young Life.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
