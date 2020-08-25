1/
Lavada Ashley Boone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lavada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lavada Ashley Boone

Henderson, KY - Lavada Ashley Boone, age 95, of Henderson, KY, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Lavada was born on January 26, 1925, near Ready, KY. She attended Caneyville High School, where she met her future husband, Kenneth, shortly before he shipped out to Italy during WWII. Lavada was a long-time member of Henderson's First Baptist Church.

Lavada was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth K. Boone; great-grandson, David Luckett; brother, Shelba Ashley; and sister, Lucille Mudd.

Lavada is survived by her daughter, Pat Luckett and her husband, Tom, of Russellville, KY; sons: Tom Boone and his wife, Sandy, of Henderson, KY, Bruce Boone of Harrisburg, ILL, and Jeff Boone and his wife, Susan, of San Angelo, TX; grandchildren: Grant Luckett and his wife, Debbie, of Fort Thomas, Brent Luckett and his wife, Kizar, of Hendersonville, TN, Ashley Dillbeck and her husband, Chris, of Owensboro, KY, Erin Nase and her husband, Jason, of Louisville, KY, Brian Boone of San Angelo, TX, and Paige Boone of Lubbock, TX; seven great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Lavada's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m until service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Layman Cemetery in Grayson County, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Henderson's First Baptist Church or Owensboro Young Life.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benton-Glunt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved