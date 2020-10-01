1/1
Lawana Lou Quinn
1949 - 2020
Lawana Lou Quinn

Henderson - Lawana Lou Quinn, 71, of Henderson, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.

She was born in Henderson on August 24, 1949 to Robert and Virginia (Jones) Quinn.

She was a member of Corydon Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Sue Cottingham; and brother, Bobby Quinn.

She is survived by her niece, Vickie Schmelzer and fiancé, Steve Hill; great niece, Christy Lynn and husband, Jason; great nephew, Brad Schmelzer and wife, Stephanie; great-great nieces and nephews, Jacob, Liam, Marissa, and Brennan.

Services will be private. Rev. Keith Griffin will officiate. Burial will follow in Corydon Cemetery.

Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
