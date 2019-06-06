|
|
Lawrence William "Larry" Barron, Jr.
Henderson - Lawrence William "Larry" Barron, Jr., 74, of Henderson, passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway.
He was born on June 27, 1944 in Henderson to the late Lawrence William, Sr. and Ruth Adele (Phillips) Barron.
Larry graduated Holy Name School, was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, and was retired from Alcan. He enjoyed fishing, barbequing, gardening, bird watching, and watching the food network. Larry's favorite sports team was the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Robert Kirk and his dog Peggy Sue.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years Beverly Barron, 3 children Beverly Schuster and husband Ralf of Evansville, Lisa Lamoree and fiancé David Collier of Evansville, Misty Bush and husband John of Henderson, son-in-law Troy Lamoree of Henderson, sister Margaret "Snookie" Fulkerson of Corydon, 2 grandchildren Hannah Kirk and Kerigan Lamoree, 1 great-grandchild Ezra Atkinson, close cousin Ryan Risley and wife Lisa of Henderson, nieces, nephews and his dog Rachael Rae.
A funeral mass will be held at noon, Saturday June 8, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Larry McBride officiating.
Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday 5-8PM with prayers at 6pm at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson and Saturday 10-11AM at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Hope Animal Shelter.
Pallbearers will be Sonny Fulkerson, Steve Fulkerson, Terry Givens, Troy Lamoree, Steve Sigler, Ryan Risley and Drake Atkinson.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on June 6, 2019