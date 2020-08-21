Lee Allen Rhoads Jr.



LEE ALLEN RHOADS, JR. (LEE) - passed away on August 18, 2020, at his home in Huntsville, Alabama, with his beloved wife, Sherrie, at his side. Lee was born on August 21, 1937, in Henderson, Kentucky, where he grew up. Lee was the oldest of four boys, known affectionately by family and friends as "Lucy's four boys". He received his Christian upbringing from his parents and the family membership at Immanuel Baptist Temple under the pastoral leadership of Reverend Lyman Smith Allen.



Lee graduated from the last class of Barret Manual Training High School in Henderson in 1955. He enjoyed school dances and after-school socializing with his classmates at "Green Gables" on north Green Street, a famous Henderson hang-out of the 1950's. Lee honed his superb skills as a photographer working part-time at Martin Studios and was affectionately considered part of the Martin family.



Upon graduation, Lee attended Georgia Tech University in Atlanta, Georgia where he received a degree in electrical engineering, with co-op training at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. Then, after serving in the Army for two years, Lee worked at SCI Technology for a brief period, before beginning a 40-year career with Hewlett-Packard Company and Agilent Technologies. Lee remained life-long friends with many of his professional colleagues.



Survivors include his wife, Sherrie, of 28 years and her son, Brock Allen Eson, his wife, Kristen Grace, and their three children, Annabelle Grace, William Brock, and Madeline Lowe, all of Birmingham, Alabama. Also surviving is Lee's daughter, Jenny Allen (Chuck), of Atlanta, Georgia and Jenny's four children, Sarah Jordan, Julie Jordan Dunagan, Samantha Jordan and Abby Jordan, all of Atlanta, Georgia. Surviving brothers are Jerry P. Rhoads (Judy), Madisonville, KY, Tom Rhoads (Elizabeth), Owensboro, KY, and Phil Rhoads (Betty Clary), Washington, DC; three nieces, Leigh Ridley Doyal, Owensboro, KY, Eliza Hudson, Gainesville, FL, and Celia Rhoads (Henry), New Orleans, LA; two nephews, Brad Rhoads (Marilyn), Owensboro, KY, and Chris Rhoads, (Char), Owensboro, KY; and fourteen great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Allen and Lucy Rhoads, and his son, Scott Rhoads..



During his employment with Hewlett-Packard, Lee held positions in sales and management in support of a major Department of Defense program from the mid 80's until his retirement in 2008. Lee was a consummate professional, highly respected by his peers and customers for his engineering and product expertise. He was awarded the President's Club award twice during his career for achieving the highest standard of excellence through outstanding leadership.



Lee was very involved in civic and community service in Huntsville. His passion for the youth of the Huntsville community compelled him to become a Kiwanian, serving the children of his community and the world for over 38 years, and serving as past president of the Kiwanis Club of Huntsville. Lee lead the club's Reading is Fundamental (RIF) Program, which provided reading services to at-risk pre-K children in the Huntsville community and thousands of age-appropriate books to children attending head start programs. Lee expanded the RIF Program by adding children at Little Linc, part of the Lincoln Village Ministries. Lee was presented with the Kiwanis International Walter Zeller Award for his contributions to the Eliminate Program to Stamp out Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus throughout the world. As president of the Kiwanis Club of Huntsville's Foundation, Lee guided the Foundation Board in awarding thousands of dollars to local social service agencies that served children in the Huntsville community.



Lee and Sherrie were long time supporters of the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra. Lee served as President of the Board of Trustees from 2000-2002 and continued afterwards as an Emeritus Foundation Board member. One of his finest accomplishments was his work on the Music Director search committee that attracted Carlo Miguel Prieto to direct the symphony for several years to follow. Lee believed that the Huntsville Symphony enhanced the quality of life in the arts in a community accustomed to achievements in science, education, recreation and medicine. Lee was passionate about attracting a new generation of patrons of classical music, and understood how the symphony orchestra enriched the community. Lee's efforts in the advancement of musical education programs for Huntsville and North Alabama will be a lasting legacy for decades to come.



Lee and Sherrie were members of Huntsville First United Methodist Church where they continued their Christian growth, and were blessed by many friends who offered loving support during the nine months of Lee's struggle with cancer. Lee previously was a member of the Huntsville First Baptist Church where he sang in the choir for 58 years, performing in an award-winning Living Christmas Tree choral program.



Lee was also passionate about his golf and played on a challenging mountaintop course in Huntsville. He played with two groups of buddies who considered it a badge of honor to cover the entire 18-hole course on foot (no carts), and Lee enjoy decades-long camaraderie with his golfing friends who also have deep roots in the professional and civic life of Huntsville. .



Even after living 60-plus years in "enemy territory" among Alabama and Auburn fans, Lee remained a faithful UK Wildcats basketball fan. Remarking on what was a thrill of a lifetime for Lee, he once participated in an intimate lunch gathering at his Huntsville golf club to receive Coach Calipari during a UK recruiting trip---sharing stories of Wildcat SEC and national championship achievements.



Lee and Sherrie enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 28 years and the highlight of their marriage was their many travel destinations. They lived by the travel motto: "The harder it is to get to your final destination, the more fun it will be". It always proved to be true. Lee plannedsummer vacations that included, classical music festivals, such as Aspen, the Glacier Symphony, Mendacino, California and Santé Fe. They recently attended the 35th Annual Cowboy Portrait Gathering in Elko, Nevada. They also enjoyed hiking, camping and biking, such as riding the trails from 10,000 feet near Park City, Utah.



A memorial service and reception honoring Lee will be held in Huntsville at the Monto Santo Lodge on September 1, 2020 from 2pm-4pm, for family only. Music will be performed by a local classical string quartet beginning at 2pm. The service will be led by the Rev. Bill Crosby and Rev. Henry Everitt of the Huntsville First United Methodist Church at 2:30pm, to be followed by a family testimony offered by Lee's brother, Phil. For their many friends, there will be a drive-thru visitation after the service at the lodge from 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, Sherrie requests that memorial gifts be made in Lee's name to Lincoln Village Ministries, 1110 Meridian Street North, Huntsville, Alabama 35801.









