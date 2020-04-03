Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Lee Raley


1948 - 2020
Lee Raley Obituary
Lee Raley

Henderson - Lee Boyd Raley, 72, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at home in the care of St. Anthony's Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Henderson on February 27, 1948 to the late John and Venita (Todd) Raley.

He was a member of Watson Lane Baptist in Henderson and served in the United States Army. He was a member of the 101st Airborne and the American Legion Worsham Post 40.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Venita Raley.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Raley; children, Travis Raley (Angela) of Henderson, Maidra Eaden (Thomas II) of Evansville and Andrew Raley (Brandi) of Henderson; siblings, Dolores Skaggs (Robert) of Henderson, John Lewis of Atlanta, GA and Connie Bach (Henry) of Richmond, KY; five grandchildren, Kaileen Forrest (William), Madisyn Kasey (Josh), Zane Eaden, Daylan Raley and Alivia Kingston; great-granddaughter, Lily Ana Forrest; nieces and nephews.

Services are private and entrusted to Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Chaplain John Brumfiel will officiate. Private burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfunerahome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
