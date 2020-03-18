|
Lee Ray Echols
Henderson - Lee Ray Echols, 90, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He was born in Henderson County on December 17, 1929 to the late J.C. and Ruby Echols.
He was a member of Cairo United Methodist Church in Henderson, Rizpah Shrine of Madisonville, KY and the Jerusalem Masonic Lodge No. 9 in Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Echols, sister, Evelyn Sallee and brother, Bub Echols.
He is survived by his children, Curtis Ryan Echols and wife, Shelia of Henderson and Vicki Lee Echols of Cairo; nieces, nephews and a huge church family.
A private graveside service will be officiated by Rev. John Choi. Burial will be at Fairmont Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hal Baggerly, Wes Baggerly, Bill Gary, Matt Baggerly, Roger Caton and Aaron Caton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Sellars, Carl Sellars, Dorris Edward Givens, Jodie Heierman, Tim Barber, Jay Sallee and Ronnie Eblen.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Cairo United Methodist Church, St. Anthony's Hospice and/or .
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com or by calling the funeral home. All messages given will be forwarded to the family.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020