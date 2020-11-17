1/1
Leeroy Posey
Henderson - Leeroy Posey transitioned this life on November 11, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospice in Henderson, KY. Leeroy was born on January 21, 1942 to the late Margaret Allen Tyler and Willie Posey.

Leeroy attended Douglas High School and worked many years as a construction worker. He enjoyed fishing, wrestling, BBQ, and beer. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand when needed.

Leeroy is preceded in death by his brothers, Willie McDale, Mitchell Tyler, James Tyler; sisters, Betty Outlaw, Jenny Tyler, Anna Tyler, Loucresia Tyler and Wanda Carter

Leeroy will be deeply missed, cherished, and forever loved by his four sons: Chris Green of Evansville, IN; Bruce and Mitchell Posey of Henderson, KY; Leroy "Dirk" Posey of Indianapolis, IN and daughter Paula (Rob) Dickman of McCordsville, IN; stepmother: Sarah Posey of Corydon, KY; brothers: George (Linda) Tyler of Henderson, KY and Willie S (LaTasha) Posey of Knoxville, TN; sisters: Margaret Collins and Mary Carey; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special thanks to St. Anthony's Hospice, Henderson Oncology; Dr. Evan Wu, Dr. Rico Mandela and Red Banks Nursing Facility.

Wake service will be held 4-7 p.m. on November 19, 2020, at Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel, Henderson, KY. Processional start at 12:30 p.m. on November 20, 2020 at Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel, Henderson, KY leading up to graveside services at 1:00 p.m. at UBF Cemetery in Corydon, KY with Rev. Willie Ellis officiating. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with final arrangements; condolences may be left at www.masonbrothersfs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel
1322 Helm St
Henderson, KY 42420
(812)421-8692
