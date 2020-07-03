1/1
Leon "Higgie" Higgs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon " Higgie " Higgs

Henderson, KY - Leon "Higgie" Higgs, 83, formerly of Henderson, KY, passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020 in Grove City, OH.

Mr. Higgs was born August 23, 1936 in Henderson to the late Charlie and Martha Higgs. He was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball and Boston Red Sox fan. He served with the United States Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Higgs was a member of The Victory Pentecostals in Mt. Sterling, OH.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Higgs was preceded in death by his two brothers, Douglas and Leonard Earl Higgs and sister, Mary Jo Rice.

Leon is survived by his daughter Tina Broadley (Anthony) of Grove City, OH; son, Tracy Lee of Henderson, KY; brother, Doug Higgs (Linda) of Snellsville, GA; sister, Ann Westerman of Henderson, KY; four grandchildren, Alana Ipock, Rev. Jacob Broadley, Destiny Broadley, David Broadley; four great grandchildren, Landon Ipock, London Ipock, Suzy Broadley and Harper Rose Broadley.

Visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020, 12 - 2 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Graveside services will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at Smith Mills Cemetery in Smith Mills, KY, 2:30 PM, with military honors. Pastor A.L. Broadley will officiate.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved