Leon " Higgie " Higgs



Henderson, KY - Leon "Higgie" Higgs, 83, formerly of Henderson, KY, passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020 in Grove City, OH.



Mr. Higgs was born August 23, 1936 in Henderson to the late Charlie and Martha Higgs. He was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball and Boston Red Sox fan. He served with the United States Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Higgs was a member of The Victory Pentecostals in Mt. Sterling, OH.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Higgs was preceded in death by his two brothers, Douglas and Leonard Earl Higgs and sister, Mary Jo Rice.



Leon is survived by his daughter Tina Broadley (Anthony) of Grove City, OH; son, Tracy Lee of Henderson, KY; brother, Doug Higgs (Linda) of Snellsville, GA; sister, Ann Westerman of Henderson, KY; four grandchildren, Alana Ipock, Rev. Jacob Broadley, Destiny Broadley, David Broadley; four great grandchildren, Landon Ipock, London Ipock, Suzy Broadley and Harper Rose Broadley.



Visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020, 12 - 2 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Graveside services will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at Smith Mills Cemetery in Smith Mills, KY, 2:30 PM, with military honors. Pastor A.L. Broadley will officiate.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store