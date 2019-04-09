|
Leslie Ann Wheatley
Waverly, KY
Leslie Ann Wheatley, age 74 of Waverly, KY died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Union County in Morganfield. She was a 1962 graduate of Holy Name School and St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1965. She had 42 years career in nursing with most of that at Union County Health Department. In 1997 Leslie and Malcolm opened The Feed Mill Restaurant. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Hardin & Alma Shepherd. Survivors include: her husband of 54 years, Malcolm Wheatley; daughter, Samantha Jenkins & husband Scott of Tupelo, MS; 4 sons, Scott Wheatley & wife Michelle of Gilbert, AZ, Joe Wheatley & wife Melissa of Louisville, KY, Eddie Wheatley & wife Laura of Uniontown, KY, John Wheatley & fiancé Glenn Hendrick of Friday Harbor, WA; 2 sisters, Sue Greene of Henderson, KY and Becky Moore of Little Rock, AR; 16 grandchildren, Rachel, Jack, Jillian & Max Wheatley, Mitchell Jenkins & wife Lauren, Mason Jenkins & fiancé Madison, Madilyn Jenkins, Madison, Parker, Carsyn Wheatley, Audrey, Caroline, Anna, Olivia, Waylon & Claudia Wheatley. The service will be 12 Noon Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly. Fr. David Johnson will officiate. The burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. The visitation will be 9AM until service time on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Ben's Place or John Paul II Catholic School.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 9, 2019