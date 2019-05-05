|
Lillie Mae Hinton
Clay, KY
Lillie Mae Hinton, 79, of New Port Richey, FL passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Orchard Ridge Rehabilitation in New Port Richey, FL.
Mrs. Hinton was born July 8, 1939 to the late Forest Thomas and Lillie
Pearl Putman in Henderson, KY. She worked for many years at Kusan Plastics in Henderson.
She was member of Grace Point Church in Henderson.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Hinton.
Survivors include 1 daughter Venita Samples of New Port Richey, FL 2 brothers Michael Putman of Clay and James "Jimmy" Putman of Dixon, 2 grandchildren Hugh Samples of Henderson and Michelle Smith of Lexington and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Grace Point Church in Henderson with Bro. Andy Weaver and Bro. Michael Putman. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be Tuesday 10:00 AM til service time at the church.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the National Diabetes Foundation or the .
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on May 5, 2019