Linda Brantley
Henderson - Linda Brantley, 70, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.
Linda was born in Henderson on Wednesday, May 18, 1949 to the late Morris Hill and the late Mary (Lancaster) Majors.
She retired as a chiropractic assistant from Nunez Chiropractic after 25 years. Linda was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Henderson and had a strong faith in God. She loved being around family and friends and was seen as a friendly face by everyone she met. She was also a devoted mother and grandmother who loved "her girls" beyond measure.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Brantley; sister, Barbara Williams; and brother, Tim Rowell.
She is survived by her stepfather, Donald Majors of Henderson; daughter, Tracey Ezell of Henderson; brother, John E. "Eddie" Rowell (Mylia) of Princeton, Kentucky; granddaughter, Kendall Ezell and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Monday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor Mike Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23 from 2-8 p.m. and on Monday, June 24 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour, both at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 22, 2019