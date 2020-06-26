Linda Carol Stone Powell Graham
Linda Carol Stone Powell Graham

Henderson - Linda Carol Stone Powell Graham, age 70, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Methodist Hospital.

In addition to her parents Robert and Alice Stone, Linda was preceded in death by her son Michael "Chico" Powell, and her first husband of 35 years, Raymond Powell.

Linda was a devout Christian and member of Point of Grace Christian Church. She was an ordained minister and an entrepreneur. She was president of KESPA for the Webster County school system. Above all else Linda was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 13 years Ronald Graham of Washington, IN; 1 daughter Jennifer Poore and her husband Danny of Providence, KY; 1 son Christopher Powell and his wife Stacy of Henderson, KY; 1 sister Shirley Wright of Henderson, KY; 2 brothers Everett Stone of Dixon, KY and Jimmy Stone of Mississippi; 4 grandchildren: Shelby Powell Cox, Sarah Powell, Nathaniel Morrow, and Emily Morrow; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Linda's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson, KY. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Reverend Joe Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com






Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
