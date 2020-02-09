|
|
Linda Clark
Dixon - Linda Zettler Clark, beloved mother and grandmother, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Henderson, Kentucky, of lung cancer. She was 73.
Linda was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Providence, Kentucky, and graduated from Webster County High School. She called Dixon and Henderson home for all her life and raised her two treasured sons Mark and Michael there.
For decades, Linda operated Sam's Una Pizza in Providence, and enjoyed running the business with her family, surrounded by Kentucky Wildcats memorabilia. She was a diehard Cats fan for all her life, never missing games at home and playing them while making pizzas at Sam's when they fell on work nights.
Linda is survived by her sons Mark Moore and his wife Anna; and Michael Moore, all of Henderson; four grandchildren, Crystal Moore of Clay; James Moore of Mexico, Maine; Samantha Reighard of Evansville, Indiana; and Lisa Moore of Evansville; seven great-grandchildren; a sister Patsy Hite of Morganfield, Kentucky; and a brother Jackie Zettler of Dixon.
She was preceded in death by husband James Edward Moore, Mark and Michael's father who passed in 1977 in Dixon; husband Clarence Alonzo "Lonnie" Clark of Dixon, who passed in 2009; mother Ruby Gross Swann of Dixon; father Polk Adam Zettler of Dixon; and brother Thomas Allen Zettler of Fulton, Mississippi.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon and 8 a.m. until time for the service on Tuesday. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Townsend Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Burke of the Finley Baptist Church in Henderson officiating. Entombment will follow at Fairmont Mausoleum in Henderson. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Pallbearers are David Puckett, Hunter Puckett, Jeremy Gobin, Eric Gobin, Aaron Forgey and Aaron Childers.
Honorary pallbearers are A.J. Lindsey, James Stewart, Brandon Sheffer and Mitchell Gooch.
In lieu of flowers, Linda's wishes were for memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; the , 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674; the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020