|
|
Linda D. Clary
Henderson, KY
Linda D. Clary, 70, of Henderson, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice – Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was a native of Henderson County and a former resident of Kirkwood, Mo. She was a 46-year employee of King, Deep & Branaman law firm, where she was legal assistant, mentor, and confidante to generations of attorneys and support staff members. Prior to and partially during her lengthy tenure at KDB, she worked as an emergency-medical technician for the Henderson County Ambulance Service. She was devoted to the mission of St. Paul Episcopal Church's Prayer Shawl Ministry and to numerous causes associated with improving the lives of children and animals.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Dennis Clary; a nephew, Zachary Allin of St. Louis; a niece, Sara Allin of St. Louis; a stepson, Todd Clary and wife Lana, of Hanson; a stepdaughter, Stacey (Keith) Bailey, of Henderson; and several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Gypsy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Catherine Allin; her brother, Larry Allin; her stepson, Jeff Clary; and her step-granddaughter, Brittney Jewell.
Visitors may call from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. The Rev. Jerry Pearcy will conduct a graveside service at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Randall Redding, Mitchell Deep, Eric Shappell, Dorin Luck, Russell Sights, and Keith Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Mathison, Leslie Newman, Dawn Kelsey, Jennifer Andrews, Randy Jenkins, Bruce Farmer, and the Rev. Jerry Pearcy.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice or to .
Published in The Gleaner on May 19, 2019